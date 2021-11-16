Sign up
Photo 937
Winter Flowers
I have planted zinnias in my front garden bed and they are just now beginning to bloom. Hopefully they will make a blaze of color very soon.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a pretty flower! Gorgeous colour!
November 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a stunning flower and gorgeous colour, beautiful close up.
November 16th, 2021
