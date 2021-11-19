Previous
Ana

This is me with my former Brazilian exchange student, Ana. She stayed with us in 1975 when she was just 16 years old. We had a grand reunion yesterday with lots of old memories and lots of hugs. In many ways, no time had passed at all.
