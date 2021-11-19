Sign up
Photo 940
Ana
This is me with my former Brazilian exchange student, Ana. She stayed with us in 1975 when she was just 16 years old. We had a grand reunion yesterday with lots of old memories and lots of hugs. In many ways, no time had passed at all.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A326U
Taken
18th November 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!!
November 20th, 2021
