Photo 948
A Jungle of Zinnias
I just love them. Some are almost 2 feet tall. They amaze me. I have done nothing but plant the seeds and water them. It is always like a miracle to me!
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365Project
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
29th November 2021 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
