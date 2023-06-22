Previous
From my morning walk by stownsend
From my morning walk

It amazes to see all the interesting and beautiful things growing wild around me that, if I weren't looking to take pictures, I would never notice.
Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
Sue Cooper ace
Beautiful images, everything looks so fresh and green. Fav.
June 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2023  
