Ranch Grass by stownsend
Photo 1029

Ranch Grass

While I was in Wyoming I tried so many times to capture some of the grass that was growing everywhere and feeding the cattle and wildlife. It was difficult. This was probably the best one that I took.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
