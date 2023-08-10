Previous
Sequins on a decorative pillow by stownsend
Photo 1030

Sequins on a decorative pillow

I am back in Arizona now and will be hard pressed to take pictures. It is hot, hot, hot outside and I try not to go out.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool pattern
August 11th, 2023  
John ace
Looks like the view inside a Kaleidoscope!
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise