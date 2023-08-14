Sign up
Previous
Photo 1041
Pride of Barbados
I am still amazed that most of my plants actually survived over 2 months of heat and no water. It rained once while I was gone and that was just shortly before I returned. Maybe I have been over-watering all these years.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
1382
photos
42
followers
66
following
285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A426U
Taken
14th August 2023 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 14th, 2023
