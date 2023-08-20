Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Lady in Red
A while back a friend of mine painted this picture for me and I just recently got it framed. The artist is handicapped, lost the use of her right hand/arm and learned to use her left hand to paint. I think she is incredible and so is her art.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A426U
Taken
20th August 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
