Previous
Lady in Red by stownsend
Photo 1048

Lady in Red

A while back a friend of mine painted this picture for me and I just recently got it framed. The artist is handicapped, lost the use of her right hand/arm and learned to use her left hand to paint. I think she is incredible and so is her art.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise