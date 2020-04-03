Previous
Next
Dreaming (painting) by stuart46
Photo 1845

Dreaming (painting)

3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise