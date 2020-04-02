The Royal Gwent Hospital

An early start this morning getting fuel for the car before I start delivering food parcels to the people in our Church who cannot get out, and what a privilege it is to do so.

This mornings photo is of the most important building in any City or Town the local Hospital where everyone who works there deserves every praise that can be given, without these dedicated people we would be in a right mess, THREE CHEERS TO ALL THE STAFF AT THESE HOSPITALS, and thank you for putting yourself in the front line.we can never thank you enough. God bless you all.