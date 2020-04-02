Previous
The Royal Gwent Hospital by stuart46
Photo 1844

The Royal Gwent Hospital

An early start this morning getting fuel for the car before I start delivering food parcels to the people in our Church who cannot get out, and what a privilege it is to do so.
This mornings photo is of the most important building in any City or Town the local Hospital where everyone who works there deserves every praise that can be given, without these dedicated people we would be in a right mess, THREE CHEERS TO ALL THE STAFF AT THESE HOSPITALS, and thank you for putting yourself in the front line.we can never thank you enough. God bless you all.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
