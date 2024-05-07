Previous
Light by moonlight by stuart46
Photo 3340

Light by moonlight

The City lit by the early morning moon, this photo is of the riverfront with the upright structure of the footbridge, the statue of David Pearce the boxer, George street bridge and the river usk standing out.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

