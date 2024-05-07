Sign up
Photo 3340
Light by moonlight
The City lit by the early morning moon, this photo is of the riverfront with the upright structure of the footbridge, the statue of David Pearce the boxer, George street bridge and the river usk standing out.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
moon
,
statue
