Moonlight over the Transporter Bridge by stuart46
Moonlight over the Transporter Bridge

A lovely clear morning earlier now clouding over, what better backdrop for the Transporter Bridge than a bright moon.
Looking forward to a day off from the charity shop and cafe because of it being a bank holiday.
Stuart

I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
