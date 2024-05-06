Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
Moonlight over the Transporter Bridge
A lovely clear morning earlier now clouding over, what better backdrop for the Transporter Bridge than a bright moon.
Looking forward to a day off from the charity shop and cafe because of it being a bank holiday.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Taken
6th May 2024 7:35am
Tags
moon
,
building
,
transporterbridge
