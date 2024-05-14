Dancer

One of our beautiful porcelain ornaments that people donate to our charity shop every week, this one is of a young lady dancing.

So far it’s been a busy week in the shop and the cafe, we have so many loyal and regular people coming into the cafe.

We have a group of men who come in most days for a chat and a tea and sometimes one of them will have beans on toast,until they started coming in they didn’t know one another and now they are all friends, also two sisters and one of there daughters and a couple of friends come in a few times a week for the cafe and shop and the always have food and a drink and buy from the charity shop.we also have a couple of people who belong to M.I.N.D. meet in the cafe before they go to their meetings at M.I.N.D. and now two of them do volunteer work with us.

The volunteer staff are a fantastic lot but each one has got their own problems.

They all get on well with one another and work brilliantly together.