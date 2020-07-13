Sir Charles Morgan

Sir Charles Morgan 1760-1846 was an MP & wealthy landowner in Newport during the 19th Century. This statue by J.E.Thomas was first placed in the High Street in 1850 but removed 10 years later. In 1992 it was returned to a prominent position in Bridge Street.



The statue of Sir Charles, is an over life size bronze, he is shown sitting on a large throne like chair, with his hands, on the chair arms. Wearing hose stockings, and a loose robe. The whole statue is mounted on a granite plinth, with the following inscriptions.



1850 | Statue of Sir Charles Morgan 1760-1846 (J.Evan Thomas, 1850).



* Incised on right-hand side of pedestal: THIS MEMORIAL WAS ERECTED A.D. 1850 / BY THE FRIENDS OF THE LATE / SIR CHARLES MORGAN OF TREDEGAR BARONET / IN TESTIMONY OF THEIR ATTACHMENT TO THE MAN / WHOSE BENEVOLENCE THEY ADMIRED / AND WHOSE LOSS THEY DEPLORE.



The Morgan family guided Newport’s growth from a small coastal settlement to a major coal port. The local landowner Sir Charles Morgan helped introduce some of the key reforms before his death in 1846:



1790s connecting Newport by canal to the coal and iron works in the valleys.



1807 laying out the city centre, including the grand Commercial Street to connect the old town with the new Tredegar wharves and docks built at Pillgwenlly .



1840s setting up the Monmouthshire Railway, allowing the docks to export huge quantities of coal.



1840s constructing the Old Town Dock, allowing ships to load and unload without becoming stranded on the river mud at low tide.