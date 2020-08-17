Buildings of Newport (26)

The Shire Hall



The Shire Hall (Welsh: Neuadd y Sir, Casnewydd) is a municipal building in Newport, south Wales. It is a Grade II listed building.

Following the implementation of the Local Government Act 1888, which established county councils in every county, it became necessary to establish a permanent meeting place for the old Monmouthshire County Council. The building, which was designed by William Tanner, county architect, was completed in 1902. The top storey to the Shire Hall and the adjoining Queen's Chambers were added in 1913. The County Council continued to meet at the Shire Hall until the County Council was wound up in 1974. It continued to be used as local government headquarters until 1978 and was subsequently converted into offices. It has been described by conservationists Cadw as an impressively-designed Edwardian civic building.

In 2013 Newport City Council approved the change of use of Shire Hall into 19 self-contained flats. There had previously been plans by SK Design Ltd to convert the hall into 20 flats that didn't come to fruition. The hall was then sold to Secret Millionaire Jahan Abedi. The four-storey building has now been converted into 11 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom flats with a reception area and a bicycle storage area.

