Buildings of Newport (27)

Tredegar Estates Office



Built to be seen, The Estates Office occupies a commanding position at the intersection of Gold Tops, Fields Road, and Pentonville, Newport, which along with the adjacent Shire Hall established the area as the City’s premier professional business district.

Ease of access for all was paramount for The Estates Office in 1905 and remains unparalleled today, with M4 Junction 26 being 1 mile to the north, Newport City Centre and mainline train station being less than 500 metres walk south and Newport City Council Offices the same distance east, positioning the property in a highly sustainable location.

Described as ‘handsome’ by Lord Tredegar who commissioned its build in 1902 as his Estates Office, the property is a stunning example of Edwardian architecture and build quality. Designed by Lord Tredegar’s architect John F. Groves and built by renowned contractors A.S. Morgan & Co, The Estates Office adopts a ‘town mansion’ style, very much in vogue during the early Georgian period and continues to exhibit its original character and detailing. Proudly displaying its City of Newport ‘blue plaque’ its quality was recognised by Grade II listed status in February 1980.

Formerly extending into Glamorganshire and Breconshire, The Tredegar Estate was, until its dispersal in 1956, the county’s largest landowner and The Estates Office at its peak was alleged to be collecting more rents than any other estates office in Wales. The property was more recently used as Newport’s Magistrates Court until 2010 before returning to its former office use.

