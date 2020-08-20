Buildings of Newport (29)

The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre



The Riverfront (Welsh: Glan yr Afon) is the principal and newest theatre and arts centre in the City of Newport. It is located on the west bank of the River Usk on the Bristol Packet Wharf in the city centre. Designed by architect Austin-Smith:Lord, the centre was opened on 23 October 2004.

Plans were made for the new arts centre at the same time as Newport made its bid for city status in 2002. Construction began in May 2002. The Riverfront finally opened on 23 October 2004 with a concert by Katharine Jenkins and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

In March 2004 the Riverfront came second in a vote to find Wales' most ugly building.

The venue opened with a 482-capacity theatre which went on to present a mix of comedy, opera, dance, music and drama. The Studio, seating 128, with a more challenging performance and film programme. The three workshop spaces host a range of art classes and workshops including ceramics and life drawing. The Dance Studio hosts a variety of dance and theatre classes and workshops including salsa, breakdancing, circus skills and youth theatre. The Recording Studio is hired externally and used for rock & pop and DJing workshops.

Every year since opening, The Riverfront has also put on traditional pantomimes over Christmas and New Year. Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mark James performed throughout the Christmas period as Jack Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk 2007 and Aladdin 2010.

Art Gallery

The small art gallery plays host to a collection of local artists and other free exhibitions including photography, painting and sculpture.

The Basement Gallery is now being used for exhibitions and in 2008 hosted the Ghosts in Armour exhibition.

Food & beverages

The Riverfront has a café and bar overlooking the river on the ground floor of the building. There is also an outdoor terrace that spills onto the banks of the River Usk.

The building has twice been awarded the title of most popular new building in Wales by the Local Government Authority.