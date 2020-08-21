Previous
Buildings of Newport (30) by stuart46
Buildings of Newport (30)

St Julians Methodist Church

The red brick church at the junction of St Julian’s Avenue and Caerleon Road is St Julian’s Methodist Church. It opened in 1902 “To be a well of salvation for future generations...Called by God to be a growing, united people sharing Jesus’ love with all.” The iron railings were removed to help the war effort, as did the local resident’s garden gates, while the entrance of the church was transformed in the 1960s. The oak doors, which many people like as a background to wedding photos, were replaced by a glass front. Even the wooden gates at the end of the drive were removed to show the church was open and welcoming to all.
