Buildings of Newport (31)

St Julius and Aaron Church



The church of St Julius and St Aaron is located on the west side of St Julian's Avenue at its junction with Oak Street. It was built in 1925-6 to designs of architect J.Coates Carter. However, it is incomplete and reduced in height and width from its original 1923 design. Earlier plans for a brick church in 1910 and for a grand basilica in 1917 came to nothing.

The church, its walls built of irregular Old Red Sandstone with dressings of red brick and pantilled roof slopes, consists of three-bay nave with double bell-gable and lean-to aisles and slightly lower three-bay chancel. Internally, the tone is one of blunt simplicity - concrete piers in the nave, wide four-centred arches of dull red brick, blocked arches for unbuilt chapels, and exposed rubble side walls. The roofs are barn-like with tie-beams and wind-braces. Fittings include a reredos taken from the church built at Capel y Ffin (1872-82), font in the form of a big square bowl on five circular shafts of black Caldey Island marble, and a carved stone relief from the demolished sixteenth-century mansion of St Julian's.



Welcome to St Julians Parish Church, Newport, dedicated to the local martyrs Julius and Aaron, contemporaries of St Alban.

We are a welcoming church in the Catholic Tradition of the Church in Wales.

We are known for our engaging, modern Catholic liturgy, our high standard of music and our relaxed and worshipping atmosphere where men, women, young people, children, toddlers and babies are all warmly welcomed, encouraged and nurtured in the knowledge and love of God. Come and join us!

Our Mission Statement

Our aim is to be effective mirrors of Jesus to all whom we meet. To achieve this aim we will endeavour:

* to increase our awareness of God in our lives

* to be a people of prayer

* to know our Bible and basic beliefs and be able to talk about them

* to welcome all whom we meet

* to seek out the sick, the neglected and the bereaved and to minister to them

* to be involved in the life of our community and regularly hold it and the wider world before God in prayer

