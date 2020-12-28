Previous
Making the most of it by stuart46
Photo 2114

Making the most of it

It doesn’t seem to last long at the moment, sunrises and dry weather now it is dull, dreary, damp and dark
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
