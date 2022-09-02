Previous
Swimming around painting by stuart46
Photo 2727

Swimming around painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one showing fish swimming around in a big tank.
Early start today I’ve got to go to the doctors and have my wound checked and plasters changed.
Stuart

I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator
