Previous
Next
Waterfall painting by stuart46
Photo 2750

Waterfall painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this is of one of my waterfalls so calming and tranquil just the sound of water cascading over rocks of different sizes and on different levels until it reaches the bottom when it goes into a river or a stream.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise