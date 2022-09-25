Sign up
Photo 2750
Waterfall painting
Another one of my acrylic paintings this is of one of my waterfalls so calming and tranquil just the sound of water cascading over rocks of different sizes and on different levels until it reaches the bottom when it goes into a river or a stream.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
waterfall
,
painting
