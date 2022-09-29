Previous
In flight painting by stuart46
Photo 2754

In flight painting

Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of a seagull flying low just above the rooftops.
I think they are one of the most interesting of birds to paint because they are quite a large bird and the details are easier to outline
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
