Christmas at home by stuart46
Photo 2824

Christmas at home

Christmas in the Wadeson house, the tree comes out from its resting place to add a special place in our conservatory of colour and brightness. I think just looking at it cheers you up
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
