Pond life

A trip over to the International Sports Village to have look at the pond over there, it looks completely different than it use to look, a. Lot of the bushes and trees around it has been removed and it looks amazing, so took a photo of it.

As I said at the beginning this pond is near the entrance to the village

Newport International Sports Village is a multi-sport complex located at Lliswerry in the South East of the city of Newport, South Wales. It is known locally as Spytty Park, the name coming from the original Spytty Fields on which it is built.



The complex includes a football development centre, athletics/football stadium, velodrome and attached cycle speedway track, tennis centre, swimming pool and cricket pitches. The Tennis Centre is a multi sport facility.



The Velodrome was used by the Great Britain track cycling team as their exclusive base for their final preparations for the 2012 Summer Olympics. It had previously been used by the team for the 2004and 2008 Summer Olympics.

