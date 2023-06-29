Old sign

Showing both sides of one of the old national cycle network 47 signs

The National Cycle Network in Newport is used by cyclists and pedestrians and runs through rural and urban areas.



Although many parts of the route are off-road, please take extra care when cycling along or crossing roads.



There are four National Cycle Network routes in Newport:



Route 4 and Route 47 form part of the Celtic Trail

Route 49 runs through Monmouthshire from Abergavenny to Newport, following the path of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.

Route 88 is the route from Newport city centre to Caerleon, a mainly level, riverside route, linking up the centre of Newport with Malpas, the Roman fortress at Caerleon and leading on to countryside around the Celtic Manor Resort, the Vale of Usk and Wentwood.

Maps designed for cyclists are available from Sustrans or download the Newport and Caerleon route (pdf)



Find an interactive cycling map of south east Wales with information of local places to stay and what to see.



Newport and Cardiff cycle route



A cycle path linking Newport and Cardiff provides a safe, continuous path for commuters.



The route is partially off-road and in places uses minor public highways and rural unclassified roads.



It links directly to Tredegar House and the All Wales Coastal Path.



Download a map showing Newport-Cardiff cyclepath link (pdf)