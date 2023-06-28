Statue (Newport boxer)

David "Bomber" Pearce (8 May 1959 – 20 May 2000) was a Welsh heavyweight boxing champion.



Also known as The Welsh Rocky, Pearce held both the Welsh and the British heavyweight titles and held the number one WBC cruiserweight ranking from September 1983 to September 1985. In all he won 19 (15 KO) of his 24 bouts, losing four, with one drawn. He won two of his unlicensed bouts, losing one.



Biographical details

Pearce was born in Newport, Monmouthshire on 8 May 1959. He was one of nine children: seven brothers, six of whom boxed professionally and one who was a professional dancer, and two sisters. His mother was a relative of Bob Fitzsimmons.



He boxed out of St Josephs ABC in Newport and coached junior and senior boxers at Alway ABC in Newport before his death.



Soon after his final unsanctioned boxing fight in 1994, in California, Pearce became seriously ill, in later years developing epilepsy. There was no specific evidence that this had been brought on by repeated blows to the head, but he immediately retired from boxing on medical advice. He died 7 years later, at the age of 41, due to SADS (sudden adult death syndrome). The South Wales Argus described him as "Newport's most famous boxer." Around 2,500 people attended his funeral in Newport at Stow Hill Cemetery.



Boxing career achievements

Pearce won the Welsh and British heavyweight boxing titles in September 1983.

Pearce challenged for the prestigious EBU European heavyweight title against Felipe Rodriguez and Lucien Rodriguez.

Pearce was ranked as high as number seven in the WBAheavyweight world rankings before his career was cut short.

Pearce was ranked number one in the WBC cruiserweight rankings after his victory against Michael "Jack" Johnson, in a WBC final eliminator in 1984.

Pearce was scheduled to fight Buster Douglas in Columbus, Ohio, USA but was pulled out on three hours' notice. Donnie Longreplaced Pearce.

Pearce was medically retired in 1984, at the age of 24.

Pearce came 2nd in the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 1983.

Steve Lillis, boxing journalist and co-presenter of Box-Nation, voted David 'Bomber' Pearce in his top ten most underrated British boxing champions (Lonsdale Belt Holders) of all time.

Welsh & British heavyweight titles

Pearce suffered two setbacks on his road to the British title. A loss to Neville Meade when still only 20 and to John Rafferty. Pearce had knocked down Rafferty four times before he was disqualified in the 3rd round for punching after the referee had called break.[citation needed]

Pearce fought in a scheduled WBC eliminator and defeated Dennis Andries, the three times WBC world light heavyweight world champion, in the 7th round. Dennis Andries went six years before being stopped again, this time by Thomas Hearns in the 10th round.

Pearce, challenged and vowed to avenge his loss to Neville Meade to win the Welsh and British heavyweight titles.

Pearce won the Welsh and British heavyweight boxing titles in September 1983 at the St David's Hallagainst Commonwealth gold medallist and British heavyweight champion Neville Meade. Although the Welsh title was won on the night, the title had to be relinquished by Pearce, due to his commitments of becoming British heavyweight champion.

European Heavyweight Title (EBU)

David Pearce earned a draw with Felipe Rodriquez whilst fighting the EBU heavyweight title challenger.

Pearce lost his title fight for the European Heavyweight Title against Lucien Rodriguez who had won 14 of his last 15 fights after earning the number one EBU ranking.