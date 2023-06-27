Previous
City centre by stuart46
Photo 3025

City centre

The centre of Newport city on the start of a new day.
It’s already coming to life with people going to work or just out and about on a nice morning, no sun out and getting cloudier but still on the warmish side.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise