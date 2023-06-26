Little lily

Little lily is a miniature poodle, she belongs to our best friends mother who is in hospital with pneumonia she is an elderly lady who is worried about her dog, where is she going to go, we were asked if we could look after her while her mistress was in hospital and we said yes it would be a pleasure, and this has put her mind at ease and hope a help with her recovery.



Poodles come in three size varieties: Standards should be more than 15 inches tall at the shoulder; Miniatures are 15 inches or under; Toys stand no more than 10 inches. All three varieties have the same build and proportions. At dog shows, Poodles are usually seen in the elaborate Continental clip. Most pet owners prefer the simpler Sporting clip, in which the coat is shorn to follow the outline of the squarely built, smoothly muscled body. Forget any preconceived notions about Poodles you may have: Poodles are eager, athletic, and wickedly smart dogs of remarkable versatility. The Standard, with his greater size and strength, is the best all-around athlete of the family, but all Poodles can be trained with great success.