Previous
An explosion of colour by stuart46
Photo 3342

An explosion of colour

A beautiful morning sunny, blue sky and a lot warmer.
Earlier there was a spectacular sunrise, a real explosion of colours , especially yellow, it threw a fantastic glow all over the area.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise