The bell carrier

This sculpture was inspired by Saint Gwynllyw, a 6th century warrior king.

King Gwynllyw (pronounced Gwin-th-lew) abducted Princess Gwladys, after her father, King Brychan, rejected his request for her hand in marriage. The subsequent battle between Gwynllyw's men and Brychan's men came to an end when King Arthur intervened on Gwynllyw's side.

Arthur considered taking the beautiful princess for himself, but Kay and Bedivere convinced him that such behavior was beneath him.

Brychan consented to the marriage of his beloved daughter to the rough pagan king, and the couple lived and reigned happily for many years, becoming the parents of several saints, including Cadog.

Eventually, after a dream telling him to look for a white ox, King Gwynllyw became a Christian and built a wooden church on the hill where he found the ox. In later years, the wooden church was replaced by a stone church and has been enlarged, improved, and rebuilt when necessary, down to the present. It is known as St. Woolos Cathedral (now known as Newport Cathedral. (It was Rowan Williams's seat when he was Archbishop of Wales.)

This statue can be found at the entrance on Kingsway to the Friars Walk shopping centre here in Newport.