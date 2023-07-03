Street art

This is one of the artworks found on the walls and garage doors in the lane by the side of Barnabas house here in Newport

Bananas House, New Ruperra Street. is part of a group of businesses comprising of





Robbins lane studio



Rentable studios in a cobbled lane, minutes from Newport city centre.

Varying sizes, 24-hour access, all bills included in rent and an uncomplicated leasing arrangement, allowing for flexible or temporary working solutions.



The Phyllis Maud performance space



Bought with the inheritance received from her aunt, Phyllis Maud Neels, this former grade-|| listed gents' toilet has been transformed into the smallest fully-equipped performance space in the UK. An ideal hirable venue for promotional videos, performances, debates, meetings and rehearsals. The possibilities are endless.



Barnabas Arts House



Among Barnabas Arts House's offerings are a fine art gallery, studios, office space, hot desks, an events space, and most importantly a friendly, welcoming space, with endless possibilities. Much of Newport's artistic community is centred in the Barnabas neighbourhood. We have beautifully restored and transformed our century-old building into a new and exciting creative space without compromising its heritage, integrity, character or charm.



Janet Martin, the founder, attended Market Road High School, Cardiff back in the Sixties. All students were forced to relocate when the Artist Christine Kinsey had other plans for the building and Chapter Arts Centre was born. This made a huge impression on the twelve-year-old youngster, something that was to shape the rest of her life. Through Gwent Picture Framing, Robbins Lane Studios, The Phyllis Maud and Barnabas Arts House, she has significantly expanded her artistic quarter. As the only independent gallery in Newport, the one-woman visionary purchased the magnificent old Church on New Ruperra Street in 2009.