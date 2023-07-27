Previous
Three bears by stuart46
Three bears

These three bears came into our Safe Haven cafe and charity shop here in the Salvation Army in Newport
BOYDS BEARS & FRIENDS ™
THE BEARSTONE COLLECTION ™M
The Boyds Collection Lid has, since 1970
been creating affordable Antique Reproductions and Collectibles.
In The Bearstone Collection, IM
our artists have brought to -you sculptural interpretations of our Now Famous ( or is that Almost Famous?)
Bears, Hares, Tabbies, Moose, (Mooses?), Mices, and other 'Friends'
We believe that The Bearstone Collection I forms a combination of Aesthetics, Craftsmanship and 'Whimsey that represent a true value for today's Collector.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
