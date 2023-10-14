Bridge and centre

Out early this morning, leave the house at about 7.30am for our monthly mens breakfast, where the three f’s are on show, they are friends,food and fellowship.

We always have our breakfast about 8.00am then a praise and worship time then our special guest speaker will talk for about 30 to 45 minutes, always a powerful message of what God is doing in their lives and how it can change and benefit you in your daily life.

On the way I pass Newports iconic structure with the new visitors centre under construction.a dark but lovely morning no rain yet,