Early morning on the lake by stuart46
Photo 3192

Early morning on the lake

A much better start to the day than of late, dry less cold and the sky a lot brighter and the sun starting to rise.
Another trip over to the lake, a much nicer view when the sun is coming up or fully out.everything looks so much brighter,
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
