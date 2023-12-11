Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3192
Early morning on the lake
A much better start to the day than of late, dry less cold and the sky a lot brighter and the sun starting to rise.
Another trip over to the lake, a much nicer view when the sun is coming up or fully out.everything looks so much brighter,
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3192
photos
14
followers
13
following
874% complete
View this month »
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
11th December 2023 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
water
,
trees
,
lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close