The dragfly

A much better morning, dry and no rain in sight at the moment, but still on the coldish side.

Took a trip to the 14 locks canal and heritage centre, where there is extensive walks if you like a nice quiet sit around the lake or go into there cafe for a nice cup of tea or coffee.

While sat by the lake you will see as statue of a large dragonfly, take a good look at it and you will notice it is made of all scrap metal,

The scuplture is the work of Joanne Risley and Barry Callaghan, and was unveiled in 2001.