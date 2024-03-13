Previous
The dragfly by stuart46
Photo 3285

The dragfly

A much better morning, dry and no rain in sight at the moment, but still on the coldish side.
Took a trip to the 14 locks canal and heritage centre, where there is extensive walks if you like a nice quiet sit around the lake or go into there cafe for a nice cup of tea or coffee.
While sat by the lake you will see as statue of a large dragonfly, take a good look at it and you will notice it is made of all scrap metal,
The scuplture is the work of Joanne Risley and Barry Callaghan, and was unveiled in 2001.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise