Cherry blossom

A row of these trees run the whole front of the Royal Gwent Hospital here in Newport

The cherry blossom, or sakura, is the flower of trees in Prunus subgenus Cerasus. "Sakura" usually refers to flowers of ornamental cherry trees, such as cultivars of Prunus serrulata, not trees grown for their fruit] (although these also have blossoms). Cherry blossoms have been described as having a vanilla-like smell, which is mainly attributed to coumarin.

Wild species of cherry tree are widely distributed, mainly in the Northern Hemisphere. They are common in East Asia, especially in Japan, where they have been cultivated, producing many varieties. The wild Himalayan cherry, Prunus cerasoides, is found in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and parts of China, and is also cultivated.

The Japanese word sakura (桜 or 櫻; さくら or サクラ) can mean either the tree or its flowers (see 桜).The cherry blossom is considered the national flowerof Japan, and is central to the custom of hanami(flower viewing).

Sakura trees are often called Japanese cherry in English.(This is also a common name for Prunus serrulata.) The cultivation of ornamental cherry trees began to spread in Europe and the United States in the early 20th century, particularly after Japan presented trees to the United States as a token of friendship in 1912. British plant collector Collingwood Ingram conducted important studies of Japanese cherry trees after the First World War.