Standing tall (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3392

Standing tall (painting)

My acrylic painting of a tree standing tall
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
June 28th, 2024  
