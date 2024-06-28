Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3392
Standing tall (painting)
My acrylic painting of a tree standing tall
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3392
photos
17
followers
13
following
929% complete
View this month »
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
28th June 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
house
,
painting
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close