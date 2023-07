Devadasi @ Joshimutt, Uttarakhand

Devdasi: The term used for women who were dedicated to serving the deity in temples through various tasks, including cleaning and maintaining the sacred items used in rituals and offerings



I have been travelling to different states of India this month. I had a great time talking to locals and capturing them to preserve the moment. Keeping this month's theme as portraits of people I came across. Hope the community loves the snaps.