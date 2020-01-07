Sign up
My Sigma 12-24mm lens doesn't work with Z6 through the FTZ. Even on manual focus, the camera refuses to take a photo. I'll likely put this lens up for sale soon.
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
