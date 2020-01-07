Previous
Next
200107 by sudweeks
Photo 5602

200107

My Sigma 12-24mm lens doesn't work with Z6 through the FTZ. Even on manual focus, the camera refuses to take a photo. I'll likely put this lens up for sale soon.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise