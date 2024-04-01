Sign up
Photo 7148
240401
Bath time
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st April 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sj.giesman
ace
Oh wow. I remember those days with my kids. Thanks for sharing your special moment.
April 28th, 2024
