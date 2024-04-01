Previous
240401 by sudweeks
240401

Bath time
1st April 2024

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
sj.giesman ace
Oh wow. I remember those days with my kids. Thanks for sharing your special moment.
April 28th, 2024  
