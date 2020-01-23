Previous
Next
200123 by sudweeks
Photo 5618

200123

Nikon dropped compatibility with older TTL flash systems with the Z6, so the D3200 has become my preferred camera for macro shots.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise