200227 by sudweeks
Photo 5653

200227

Maggie didn't want to take normal photos, she just wanted to spin.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
