200310 by sudweeks
Photo 5665

200310

Maggie playing on the swing in the back yard. We haven't been about to get out much since Becca has been on bed rest. Luckily, it's warmed up a little, so the kids have been playing in the back yard a lot more.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Josh Sudweeks

