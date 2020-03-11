Previous
200311 by sudweeks
200311

Since Becca is on bed rest, I got to do parent teacher night and book fair. They had lot of things for the kids to do to keep busy while waiting for our turn.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
