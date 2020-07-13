Sign up
200713
I tried to get the LED in my polar scope fixed so I can use it to take photos of the upcoming comet. I validated the LED works, but it's not illuminating the star guide that helps me get it lined up. Don't know what the problem is.
13th July 2020
Josh Sudweeks
