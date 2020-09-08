Previous
Next
200908 by sudweeks
Photo 5847

200908

The temperature dropped from the 90s into the 40s in just a day or two, and we got the first snow of the season up in the mountains.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise