Previous
Next
200911 by sudweeks
Photo 5850

200911

Becca and I went to dinner at the Cheesecake Factory in Salt Lake. It was nice since they were half capacity, and we ate outside. We could actually hear each other talk.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise