200918 by sudweeks
Photo 5857

200918

We went to the butterfly biosphere at Thanksgiving Point. The kids had fun taking photos, but it was super hot and humid in there, especially since we were all wearing masks.
18th September 2020

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
