200926 by sudweeks
200926

Elizabeth. I really like this lens. It's sharp, but the depth of field is crazy shallow. Her eyes are in focus but her neck is not.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
